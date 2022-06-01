Obi-Wan Kenobi fans go wild as James Earl Jones returns as Darth Vader

Thankfully, as the Sith Lord became more involved in the plot and spoke his first words in episode 3 of the show , he sounded very familiar. If you have yet to watch the episode, look away now as there are spoilers ahead .

Darth Vader’s voice has long been an integral part of the character’s intimidating aura, and that’s no different in new Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi .

Star Wars Episode V The Empire Strikes Back starring David Prowse as Darth Vader (Voice by James Earl Jones)

While Hayden Christensen has reprised his role as Vader’s body, the villain typically has two actors, with a second providing Vader’s voiceover.

And after months of speculation about whether James Earl Jones would be back for the show, or if someone else would be voicing Vader, the 91-year-old actor was confirmed to have taken on voicing duties in episode 3 – and it sent fans on social media wild.

One Obi-Wan Kenobi fan said: "James Earl Jones did a fantastic job of voicing #Vader at 91 years old," while another one tweeted: "That was terrifyingly beautiful."

Another called Jones' return "one of the hypest things ever."

Other fans of the Disney Plus series were also quick to point out how terrifying the scenes involving Darth Vader were, with one viewer tweeting: "My heart was racing I was genuinely worried and frightened."

The much-anticipated series landed last week on Friday 27th May 2022 with a double-bill opener that brought the iconic Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) back on our screens.

Picking up where Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith ended, the series finds Obi-Wan living as "Ben" a decade later on Tattooine, where he is guarding Luke Skywalker.

However, when Kenobi is confronted by an old friend who has been drawn into a trap laid by the Galactic Empire, he soon finds himself setting out on another equally important mission.

