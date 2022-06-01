Christensen has a complex history with the role, as he took on one of the most beloved film villains and received a significant backlash for his performance in the prequel films when they came out.

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus is notable not only for bringing back Ewan McGregor's version of the Star Wars hero, but also Hayden Christensen as his Padawan-turned-nemesis Anakin Skywalker, AKA Darth Vader.

Now those films have been somewhat re-evaluated, and Christensen's performance along with them. In coming back to the role for the new Disney Plus series, it seems the actor felt a sense of catharsis.

Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com about Obi-Wan Kenobi, Christensen said: "Being in the costume again was incredible. It's an amazing, iconic costume and imparts a lot of feeling when you put it on. And for me, it was a very emotional experience. And very sort of cathartic in a lot of ways."

Elsewhere in his chat with RadioTimes.com, Christensen teased that there are “a lot of really fun surprises in store" for the new series and he is "really excited for people to see this because it's a great story".

"You know, we're getting to see [Ewan McGregor's] Obi-Wan Kenobi at a sort of a time in his life that is pivotal for him," he continued. "And he's in a very dark place. And there's just lots of great stuff there to explore. I think fans are gonna like it."

The first three episodes of the series are available to stream now, with the second featuring a surprise cameo as well as an unexpected death.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series continues on Disney Plus on Wednesdays at 8am GMT. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-Fi hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.