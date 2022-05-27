The new Star Wars limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally made its debut on Disney+ as of Friday 27th May 2022.

The opening double bill catches up with the lead character, played by Ewan McGregor, following the events of Revenge of the Sith and the dark ending of the prequel trilogy.

Kenobi is watching over young Luke Skywalker on Tattooine and hiding from the forces of the Galactic Empire and the Inquisitors who are hunting down the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.

However, Kenobi is contacted by an old friend who needs his help in saving someone very important to them both.

Following this, a dramatic new adventure takes place, but when will we get the next instalment after the dramatic twist in episode 2? Here is all you need to know.

When is Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 released on Disney Plus?

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 will be released on Disney Plus on Friday 1st June 2022 at 8am GMT.

The episode is expected to run between 40 and 55 minutes.

It will be titled 'Part III' in line with the other instalments' titles.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode release schedule

The following release dates are expected for each of the episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Part I - Friday 27th May 2022 at 8am GMT Part II - Friday 27th May 2022 at 8am GMT Part III - Friday 1st June 2022 at 8am GMT Part IV - Friday 8th June 2022 at 8am GMT Part V - Friday 15th June 2022 at 8am GMT Part VI - Friday 22nd June 2022 at 8am GMT

The episodes are being released weekly each Friday at 8am GMT aside from the double-bill premiere to open the series.

Reva (Moses Ingram) in Lucasfilm's OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. Lucasfilm

The Obi-Wan Kenobi cast stars Ewan McGregor in the title role, Rupert Friend as The Grand Inquisitor, Sung Kang as The Fifth Inquisitor, Moses Ingram as The Third Sister/Reva Sevander, Benny Safdie as Nari, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitesun Lars, Simone Kessell as Queen Breha Organa, Vivien Lyra Blair as Princess Leia Organa, Flea as Vect Nokru, Jimmy Smits as Senator Bail Organa, Kumail Nanjiani as Haja Estree, Marisé Álvarez as Nyche, Rya Kihlstedt as The Fourth Sister, Indira Varma as Tia, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will release new episodes on Disney Plus on Fridays at 8am GMT. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-Fi hub.

