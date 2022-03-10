Ewan McGregor is finally back in the role of one iconic Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi , in his own self-titled series on Disney Plus.

The Force is strong with this one.

The new show follows in the footsteps of previous Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but unlike those it is set much earlier in the timeline, following on from McGregor's last appearance in the prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

However, McGregor is not the only former star to return to the franchise and there are other familiar characters due to appear.

Read on to find out all you need to know about the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast: Full list of confirmed new and returning characters

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

YouTube/Disney/Lucasfilm

Who is Obi-Wan Kenobi? Only one of the most beloved Star Wars characters ever and a Jedi Master who trained Anakin Skywalker in the ways of the Force and will also do so for his son, Luke.

When did we last see Obi-Wan Kenobi? In the timeline of the series, Obi-Wan is now based on Tattooine to watch over Luke Skywalker following the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which saw the Jedi become a fugitive of the Galactic Empire.

What else has Ewan McGregor been in? Aside from his work in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, McGregor has had an extensive film and television career, best known for roles in the film Trainspotting and its sequel T2, Moulin Rouge, Black Hawk Down, Big Fish, Robots, Angels and Demons, The Ghost Writer, Christopher Robin, Doctor Sleep, Birds of Prey and the television series Fargo and Halston.

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker

Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader, here seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Disney

Who is Darth Vader? Only one of - if not the - most iconic cinematic villains of all time, Darth Vader is the Sith Lord who was once the apprentice of Obi-Wan Kenobi known as Anakin Skywalker before he turned to the dark side.

When did we last see Darth Vader? In the timeline of the series, Vader was last seen siding with Emperor Palpatine, betraying his Jedi peers and losing the love of his life, Padme Amidala. Unbeknownst to him, Vader's two children - Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa - remain alive and in hiding.

What else has Hayden Christensen been in? Outside of the prequel Star Wars trilogy and the upcoming series Ahsoka, Christensen is known for roles in the films Life as a House, Shattered Glass and Jump.

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

YouTube/Disney/Lucasfilm

Who is Owen Lars? Lars is the step-brother of Anakin Skywalker and owns a moisture farm on Tattooine where he lives with his wife Beru and his nephew, Anakin's son Luke.

When did we last see Owen Lars? In the timeline of the series, Lars was last seen being handed a baby Luke by Obi-Wan on Tattooine to raise in secret away from the Galactic Empire.

What else has Joel Edgerton been in? The Australian actor-director has appeared in the films King Arthur, Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby, Black Mass, Loving, Bright, Red Sparrow, The Gift, The King, and the series The Underground Railroad. Edgerton also directed the film Boy Erased.

Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitesun Lars

Lucasfilm

Who is Beru Whitesun Lars? The wife of Owen Lars and one of the guardians of Luke Skywalker.

When did we last see Beru Whitesun Lars? Beru was last seen cradling a baby Luke Skywalker after Obi-Wan took baby Luke to the couple on Tattooine to keep him safe.

What else has Bonnie Piesse been in? Piesse has appeared in the series High Flyers, Blue Heelers, Horace and Tina, Stingers, and Last Man Standing,

Rupert Friend as The Grand Inquisitor

Disney/YouTube

Who is The Grand Inquisitor? The highest-ranking inquisitor in the Galactic Empire, The Grand Inquisitor leads the hunt of fugitive Jedi for the Galactic Empire.

When did we last see The Grand Inquisitor? The character featured in the animated series Star Wars Rebels and was voiced by Jason Isaacs and was one of the central antagonists of the show. In the lore of Star Wars mythology, the Grand Inquisitor was a Pau'an Temple Guard for the Jedi before turning on them when the Empire enforced Order 66.

What else has Rupert Friend been in? The British actor is best known for his roles in the films The Libertine, Mrs Palfrey at the Claremont, Pride and Prejudice, The Young Victoria, Starred Up, The Death of Stalin and At Eternity's Gate, and the series Homeland and Strange Angel.

Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva/The Third Sister

YouTube/Disney/Lucasfilm

Who is Inquisitor Reva? An inquisitor who is hunting the Jedi under the Grand Inquisitor for the Galactic Empire.

What else has Moses Ingram been in? Ingram is best known for her role as Jolene in the hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit opposite Anya Taylor-Joy. She has also had roles in Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, Michael Bay's Ambulance and Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody playing Robyn Crawford.

Sung Kang as The Fifth Brother

YouTube/Disney/Lucasfilm

Who is The Fifth Brother? An Inquisitor serving the Galactic Empire who is hunting down Jedi.

When did we last see The Fifth Brother? The character appears in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, voiced by Philip-Anthony Rodriguez, which saw him hunt down Ahsoka Tano and other Jedi. The series saw him killed by Darth Maul, suggesting Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place before those events.

What else has Sung Kang been in? Kang is best known for his role as Han Lue in the Fast and Furious franchise and the film Better Luck Tomorrow, while also appearing in the show Power.

Indira Varma as an Imperial Officer

YouTube/Disney/Lucasfilm

Who is this Imperial Officer? Little is known about this character but she is spotted in the trailer in an Imperial officer uniform, making her part of the Galactic Empire.

What else has Indira Varma been in? Outside of her film role in Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Varma has appeared in numerous successful series, including her turn as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones, The Canterbury Tales, Rome, Luther, Torchwood, Human Target, Paranoid and Carnival Row.

Other cast members

Other confirmed cast members for the series include Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), Benny Safdie (Good Time), Rory Ross and Maya Erskine (Man Seeking Woman).

An unknown actor has also been cast as a younger version of Luke Skywalker, the protagonist of the original Star Wars trilogy played by Mark Hamill.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus on 25th May 2022.