The Disney+ show returns following the third episode's cliffhanger which saw Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) separated from the young Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) who is now in the clutches of Reva Sevander/The Third Sister (Moses Ingram).

The latest instalment of Obi-Wan Kenobi is here with the fourth part of the Star Wars series.

However, Kenobi has found a new ally in rebellious imperial officer Tala Durith (Indira Varma) who seeks to aid him in escaping the clutches of the Galactic Empire.

Kenobi was injured in a fiery encounter with former apprentice Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen, James Earl Jones) but managed to make an escape.

Did the Jedi and his allies prove so lucky in the new episode, Part 4?

**Spoiler warning for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4**

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 adds new twist to Star Wars: A New Hope

Obi-Wan is whisked away to a rebel base by Tala and swiftly placed in a bacta tank to heal as he recalls his clash with Vader, who is also spending time in a tank himself!

Meanwhile, Reva returns to the Inquisitors' base with the kidnapped Leia and tells the child that Kenobi is dead but the precocious royal refuses to believe it.

Back at the rebel base, Obi-Wan meets rebel Roken (O'Shea Jackson Jr.) who is a leader on The Path network for fugitives of the Empire and wants to aid the Jedi. Roken recalls how his force-sensitive wife was killed by the Inquisitors.

Kenobi tries to convince the rebels to aid him in rescuing Leia as Roken shows him maps of the Inquisitors' moon in the Mustafar system. Tala agrees to help Obi-Wan once more.

Reva Sevander in Obi-Wan Kenobi arriving in the Inquisitors' fortress Lucasfilm

As Reva presses Leia for information on The Path, even trying to use the Force on her for information but proves unsuccessful. Leia's droid attacks Reva but she stops it and recalls having and losing a droid when she was younger.

Kenobi is smuggled onto the moon by Tala in her imperial officer uniform and makes it to the fortress and the pair face various scrapes before Obi-Wan discovers a horrific "tomb" with various Jedi bodies in amber.

Leia is taken away for extreme interrogation but Obi-Wan rescues her as Tala confronts Reva and stalls for time by trying to persuade her she is a mole in the Rebel Alliance.

Eventually, Obi-Wan is spotted by a probe droid and Kenobi, Tala and Leia must make their escape with Reva, Inquisitors and Stormtroopers in hot pursuit.

The trio are rescued by a rebel (Maya Erskine) on a speeder but her comrade on the other speeder is killed by Reva.

Later, Reva is confronted by a furious Darth Vader who says: "You were warned what defeat would bring".

Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi Lucasfilm

Vader begins to choke Reva with the Force but the Third Sister reveals that she has placed a tracker on the trio and will follow them. Vader releases her, while the other Inquisitors who are present are angered at Reva's actions.

Finally, we see the rebels have made their escape and Obi-Wan and Leia share a tender moment. Then, in a cliffhanger, we see the eye of Leia's droid Lola glow red - revealing her beloved droid is now the tracker Reva has planted.

The episode on the whole mirrors the original 1977 film Star Wars, later retitled as Episode IV: A New Hope, which saw Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) joined by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to rescue an adult Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) from the Galactic Empire.

Not only does the series continue to add depth to the relationship between Kenobi and Leia but also to the actions of Darth Vader in A New Hope.

Additionally, the twist that Reva had placed a tracker on the escaping rebels prompts her to have a reprieve with Vader but also may have added a new layer to his tactics in the classic film.

Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars Lucasfilm

Galactic Empire leading officer Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) is doubtful of Vader's actions when the rebels escape the Death Star in A New Hope but the Sith Lord has placed a "homing beacon" on the Millenium Falcon to lead the Empire to the rebel base on Dantooine near Yavin IV.

The move is successful, but the Rebel Alliance's tactical response leaves the Death Star destroyed.

This is also because Princess Leia in the film anticipates that they are being tracked to find the base: "It's the only explanation for our escape."

So, it seems the events of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series provide a number of lessons for Kenobi, Vader and Leia - and perhaps Reva is the reason for this.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will release new episodes on Disney Plus on Wednesdays at 8am GMT.

