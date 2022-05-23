And following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, it sounds like upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi will be no exception – at least according to one of its stars.

Star Wars’ various Disney Plus series have built something of a reputation for big reveals, whether that’s the shock return of a major character or a plot twist set to shake the foundations of a galaxy far, far away.

“I don't want to give away any secrets,” Hayden Christensen, who reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

“But there are a lot of really fun surprises in store. And I'm just really excited for people to see this because it's a great story.

“You know, we're getting to see [Ewan McGregor’s] Obi-Wan Kenobi at a sort of a time in his life that is pivotal for him. And he's in a very dark place. And there's just lots of great stuff there to explore. I think fans are gonna like it.”

At time of writing, fans know very little about what’s coming in the series, with the Star Wars team remaining tight-lipped about what audiences can expect from the return of McGregor’s Jedi Master.

But Christensen is clearly bursting with secrets already, suggesting that we’ll have just as many twists, turns and shocking returns as we’ve come to expect from Star Wars’ new streaming Empire.

“Oh, you know, again, I don't want to give anything away,” he told us. “But it's a great Star Wars story. I think that'll just really resonate with people.

“But again, I can't say too much.”

Will we see Darth Maul with some robot legs? A Natalie Portman cameo? Sebulba’s revenge? Or will fans finally get an origin story for Cloud City’s Lobot? For now, short of a Force vision straight from the Dark Side we’ll just have to wait and see. Not long now...

