Yes, Obi-Wan Kenobi is back on our screens ready to fight the good fight, watch over the future of the Jedi order and (presumably) acknowledge that Anakin had a point about all the rough, irritating sand on Tatooine. With Ewan McGregor back in the (weird alien) saddle for the first time since Revenge of the Sith and Hayden Christensen practising his heavy breathing as Darth Vader, this is set to be the biggest Star Wars release of 2022 (sorry, Boba).

To mark the occasion, we'll be live-reviewing both episodes as they hit Disney Plus, following with every twist, turn and lightsaber twirl as they play out onscreen. Check below for the latest updates, and don't forget to refresh the page when you want more!

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Obi-Wan Kenobi live blog review

08:15AM:

The young Jedi guy finds Kenobi! Obi-Wan eventually tells him to go and bury his lightsaber in the sand.

"What happened to you? You were once a great Jedi."

"The time of the Jedi is over."

Sort of see his point...go and live a normal life, kiddo!

08:13AM:

Now he's off spying on kids. He's going to end up on some kind of register.

Only joking! He's watching over young Luke, who clearly wants to become some sort of pilot, just like his father. Kenobi leaves the toy he bought for him, but I can imagine that's going to go down badly with Uncle Owen.

08:11AM:

Obi-Wan having terrible dreams of the prequels, just like Ewan McGregor after he read the reviews at the time.

He tries to get in touch with Qui-Gon, but has no luck. Clearly he needs to go on some sort of emotional journey over the next few episodes.

08:09AM:

When Obi-Wan first visited Tatooine, bet he never thought he'd have to invest in real estate. Or buy merch off Jawas who keep robbing him.

They stripped a Jedi's old ship and tried to sell him the parts. "I've heard the Jedi are all but extinct," Obi-Wan offers.

08:07AM:

Kenobi has a depression beard, and unlike the younger Jedi doesn't interferer to try and help someone in trouble. He's having a tough time!

Anyway he goes back to the city, gets his weird horse anteater thing and then heads off to his pad in the country, aka a nasty little cave he's squatting in.

08:04AM:

Reva (Moses Ingram) gets bored and throws a knife, reveals Benny Safdie as the hidden Jedi. Uncut Kyber Crystals, anyone?

Still, they're not very impressed with this guy. Reva would rather look for Kenobi, who she's fixated on. That's convenient, given who's working on a building site or quarry nearby. Or is it a butcher's?

Ewan McGregor plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in his new Disney Plus series Lucasfilm

08.01AM:

Disney make a Star Wars show that doesn't go to Tatooine challenge!

Anyway looks like the Inquisitors have arrived. They're basically like Sith, but we pretend they're not so that nobody breaks the 'there can only be two Sith' rule.

"In actuality I would say, the Jedi hunt themselves." Now Rupert Friend, aka the Grand Inquisitor is going to do his little monologue about Jedi compassion being a curse.

07:58AM:

Ah a flashback to Order 66! Looks like we won't be free of Youngling death after all.

Nice that we actually have Clones in armour rather than the all-CG ones from the prequels. Anyway looks like that short scene (quite cool) is all we're getting for now, and we cut to '10 years later' on Tatooine.

07:55AM:

I see they skipped over the bit where he killed all those kids. But Obi-Wan still has the high ground.

Interesting to see the bits they've really focused on reminding us of. Looks like Qui-Gon will play a role.

07:53AM:

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...

What a cool recap! A little run through the prequels to remind us where we left off McGregor's Obi-Wan. Love it.

Hope the movie level effects here don't show up the TV budget in a moment though.

07:52AM:

Normally I'd have some general chat here about what we might expect, but the episodes are here already so let's get stuck in!

07:45AM:

Welcome! Never fear, this is the review you're looking for... from a certain point of view. Rather than looking back at the episode after the fact, we'll be reacting to the launch episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi as they unfold onscreen, live blogging every moment as it happens.

Hopefully, it'll be fun and there'll be lots of cool lightsaber battles for us to gush over. But if Obi-Wan spends the entire opening two-parter helping Uncle Owen fix a moisture vaporator in real time, well, we'll cover that too. We got up early, so we might as well go all in at this point.

We'll kick things off properly at 8:00AM as the episodes drop, so until then sit tight! Excitement awaits. As well as Ewan McGregor's slightly weird Alec Guinness impression.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will air on Disney Plus on Fridays at 8am GMT. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-Fi hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.