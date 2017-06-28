Next Generation's Jonathan Frakes to direct an episode of Star Trek: Discovery
Commander Riker is taking charge…
Jonathan Frakes, who played Commander William T Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the Star Trek films, will direct an episode of the forthcoming Discovery series.
The predominantly female-led project, which will have 15 episodes in total, will be set a decade before the events of the original series.
Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green star as Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham, respectively.
They will be joined by deep make-up wearer extraordinaire Doug Jones, AKA the terrifying monster with eyes in his hands in Pan’s Labyrinth, Anthony Rapp (A Beautiful Mind) and Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca.
“Jonathan Frakes will rejoin the Trek world with Discovery,” writer-producer Gretchen J Berg told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s a fantastic guy and great director.”
Fellow showrunner Aaron Harberts added: “Our cast is dying to work with him.”
This is far from Frakes’ first experience behind the camera for Star Trek, having directed several episodes of TNG, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager, as well as the Trek films First Contact and Insurrection.
Star Trek: Discovery will hit Netflix on 25 September 2017