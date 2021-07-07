Neil Gaiman wants Marvel to make his 1602 comic into a TV series

Excitement for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comics is at a fever pitch right now, especially given the all-star cast that has been assembled for the series.

And, if Gaiman has his way, it won’t be the last of his works to be adapted in the near future, with the writer revealing he’d like Marvel to adapt his 1602 comic as a series.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Gaiman wrote, “I’d love to see Marvel do 1602 as a tv series” – and the tweet was greeted enthusiastically by fans.

I'd love to see Marvel do 1602 as a tv series. https://t.co/6OtqIKpYwq — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 7, 2021

Published in 2003, Marvel 1602 was a limited series eight-issue comic book that takes place in a timeline where Marvel superheroes exist in the Elizabethan era, with various heroes fighting to save the universe from a mysterious threat.

Popular heroes including Nick Fury, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man all appeared in the comic, as did some major villains such as Doctor Doom and Magneto.

Back in 2019, Gaiman revealed that he had asked Marvel TV about making 1602, claiming they “weren’t interested”, which he said was “such a pity.”

Even further back, in 2012, Marvel chief Kevin Feige explained that he would possibly be open to a 1602 series “somewhere down the line”, but said that “you need the audience, or the movie-going public to have a great understanding of who they are before you alter it like that.”

In some ways, the series could make a perfect fit for a Marvel TV show, with the studio having shown an appetite for playing around with timelines in their shows so far, especially in the ongoing Loki.

Loki is the third Marvel series to air exclusively on Disney Plus following WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, while there are a number of other small-screen projects in the timeline – including What If?, Hawkeye, and Ms Marvel, all of which are expected to arrive later in 2021.

Shows currently set for release in 2022 and beyond include She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armour Wars and Wakanda.