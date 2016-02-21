Matt Smith telling a 13-year-old girl to watch Doctor Who is, like, totally something you HAVE to see
Matt Smith – appearing at Wizard World Comic-Con in Portland – was tasked with explaining to a 13-year-old girl why she should watch Doctor Who. And he, like, totally nailed it. American accent and all.
#MattSmith #WizardWorld when Matt explains to a 13 year old fan girl why you should watch Doctor who Part 1 pic.twitter.com/animfLYnpQ
— Mattsmithweloveyou (@mattsmithisabae) February 21, 2016
I mean, it's, like, "about this guy who lives in a blue box and he's got this blazer. Now he's a bit older, he's got, like, a black coat and he can travel anywhere in the world and he's got hot chicks all the time."
#MattSmith #WizardWorld when Matt explains to a 13 year old fan girl why you should watch Doctor who Part 2 pic.twitter.com/DFDBAJ1BZl
— Mattsmithweloveyou (@mattsmithisabae) February 21, 2016
We've never heard anything like it. If Clueless ever gets a sequel, Matt should, like, totally send this in as his audition tape.