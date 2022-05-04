Gill is bowing out of the long-running sci-fi drama, along with co-star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall, to allow for a new generation of stories with returning writer Russell T Davies.

Mandip Gill has teased that she would be open to returning to Doctor Who in the future, following the formal end of Yaz's story in the upcoming BBC Centenary special.

There's great interest in how her character's time on the TARDIS will end, especially in light of the recent romantic developments between Yaz and the Thirteenth Doctor.

In an interview on The One Show, Gill reaffirmed that the upcoming feature-length special is her final Doctor Who adventure for now, but quickly added that things could change in the future.

"It will be mine," she said initially. "Well, not forever, because who knows in the world of Doctor Who? But [Yaz's story] definitely comes to an end in that episode, but not forever because who knows? See what I did there?"

When quizzed on who the next Doctor will be and rumours that she might have a role in the 60th anniversary special, Gill insisted: "They don't tell me anything."

Gill has been a regular face on Doctor Who since 2018, when she made her debut in season 11 opener The Woman Who Fell to Earth, ass she shared the screen with since-departed TARDIS companions Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole.

Previously, Gill told RadioTimes.com that Yaz's final appearance is likely to be a tear-jerker for longtime viewers.

“I think just like me, just like my character, there'll be a lot of tears,” she said when asked how fans would react to her character’s ending. “But I loved where it ended up. I think it was the right thing.

"It's exciting. There's a lot of emotion. And I think they'll be – not pleasantly surprised, but I think they'll realise that's exactly where it should be going."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

