Sent on a mission to colonise new worlds, their ship is knocked drastically off course, leaving John and Maureen Robinson (Toby Stephens and Molly Parker) stranded with their children Judy, Penny and Will (Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall and Max Jenkins).

Set 30 years in the future, the ten-episode series is based on the CBS series which ran for three seasons from 1965. The trailer released today has been released exactly 50 years after the original TV series ended.

Netflix had previously teased the new series with a dramatic video announcement, but the full trailer below offers a much better look at how the series will actually play out.

The new footage includes a first look at the series' reimagined Robot, a character from the original series set to be very different in the new version.

In the video, Will become "the first human to discover evidence of alien intelligence", discovering a towering alien cyborg figure and bringing his newly discovered friend home to meet the family.

In the 60s series, the classic "Danger Will Robinson" catchphrase was delivered by the Robinsons' helpful robot companion. However, in the new series Will's protector appears more explicitly extra terrestrial.

A life size replica of the original Lost in Space Robot created by Tom Boothe in 2010 (Getty)

The poster below also offers a much better look at the new 'Robot', along with the sinister tag line, "Danger will find them".

The trailer also features brief looks at other characters involved in the series, including Parker Posey as the mysterious Dr Smith and Ignacio Serrichio playing Don West.

Netflix's Lost in Space adaptation will launch on Friday 13th April 2018. Prison Break exec producer Zack Estrin is the series showrunner. Check out the official synopsis below.

Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonisation in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception. The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game. And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) is a highly-skilled, blue collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.

Lost in Space will be available on Netflix from Friday 13th April 2018