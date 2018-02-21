Lost in Space Netflix release date and first look trailer revealed
The 1965 sci-fi series is being updated with Toby Stephens in the starring role as commander John Robinson
Netflix has revealed that the remake of classic 1960s sci-fi Lost in Space will be released on Friday 13th April.
The – hopefully auspicious – release date will see Toby Stephens star as John Robinson, a man who must try lead his family to safety after they are stranded on an alien world light years from their destination.
While us poor folk here on Earth will have to wait until April to watch the series, the crew of the International Space Station have already started bingeing – Netflix provided Nasa with the first episode to stream in space.
- New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
- Top Netflix TV series
- Top 50 Netflix movies
Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here
Set 30 years in the future, the ten-episode series is based on the CBS series which ran for three seasons from 1965. Alongside Stephens, Molly Parker plays engineer Maureen Robinson, and Parker Posey appears as charismatic Dr. Smith.
- Top 50 Netflix movies available now
- The best new movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix | UPDATED DAILY
- The best sci-fi TV shows on Netflix
In the trailer below, the Robinson family prepare for their ill-fated journey as some of the first human colonists setting out to make a new life for themselves. Check out the video below.
More like this
Read the official Netflix synopsis here:
Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception. The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game. And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) is a highly-skilled, blue collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.