Loki will “have more impact on the MCU” than any Marvel show thus far

It’s fair to say there’s a lot of hype among Marvel fans for new Disney Plus series Loki – and it seems like the events of the six-parter could have major repercussions for the whole of the MCU.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige has said that the series will go even further than WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Solider in terms of the impact it has on the films, revealing in an interview with Empire that “It’s tremendously important” for the future of the franchise.

“It perhaps will have more impact on the MCU than any of the shows thus far,” he explained. “What everybody thought about WandaVision, and was sort of true, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which was sort of true, is even more sort of true for Loki.”

It looks like the series is going to see Tom Hiddleston’s title character undergo something of a transformation – with some rumours hinting that Lady Loki could be set for her MCU debut – and Feige has hinted that Loki certainly won’t be quite the same once the series has run its course.

“You want to see, after six hours or so, characters change and evolve,” he said. “We don’t make these shows to not be radical, right?”

There are just a few days to go until the first episode arrives on Disney Plus – and the reactions from critics that have seen the opening two instalments have been overwhelmingly positive so far, with Hiddleston and Owen Wilson’s dynamic coming in for particular praise.