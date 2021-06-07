Loki is hailed as Marvel’s best show yet by critics in early reactions

The latest MCU series Loki kicks off on Disney Plus this Wednesday – and if early reactions are anything to go by, it looks like fans are in for a real treat.

Advertisement

Several critics posted their initial thoughts on Twitter after watching the first two episodes this weekend, and there was almost unanimous praise for star Tom Hiddleston, with some suggesting the series could overtake WandaVision as Marvel’s best small-screen outing so far.

The six-parter follows an alternate version of the titular Asgardian in a new timeline, as he is taken to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA) and tasked with helping fix the timeline or risk being wiped out of existence.

Based on that premise, excitement levels had already been sky high among fans – especially after watching the trailer – and the first reactions from critics will only increase the hype further.

RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor Huw Fullerton called the show, “Weird and funny and very much a TV SHOW (rather than a “6-hour movie”) in the best way” while explaining that the show includes several callbacks to Thor: The Dark World.

Think I'm now allowed to say that I really enjoyed #Loki! Weird and funny and very much a TV SHOW (rather than a "6-hour movie")in the best way.



Though I wasn't expecting quite so many Thor: The Dark World callbacks… #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/62Ja7fLkBb — Huw Fullerton (@HuwieMcChewie) June 6, 2021

One critic wrote that they were “LOVING” the show so far and described it as “a time-traveling detective show that’s laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves.”

Describing Loki as “the best MCU show on Disney+ so far” another critic explained that it, “Finds clever ways to incorporate the past while introducing a whole new absorbing world for the future.”

LOKI is the best MCU show on Disney+ so far! Finds clever ways to incorporate the past while introducing a whole new absorbing world for the future. Tom Hiddleston is naturally terrific as the series gives him more to do than ever before. A creative blast of mischief & intrigue. pic.twitter.com/580tUTFv52 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) June 6, 2021

And that wasn’t the only tweet to suggest that this is Marvel’s best small-screen work to date with another critic writing that “it has dethroned Wandavision as my fav Marvel show” and a third writing that it “has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet.”

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The performances from Hiddleston and MCU newcomer Owen Wilson have both received special praise so far, with one critic saying that the pair “are glorious together” and another writing that it was a “terrific showcase for Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and company” while describing the show as “a zany and fun time-hopping adventure.”

Another critic said that Hiddleston “is at his charismatic/enigmatic best” and described the series as “off the charts weirdness meets a wonderful cinematic scope” explaining that he “smiled from ear to ear the whole time.”

Watched the first two episodes of #Loki, and smiled from ear to ear the whole time. Off the charts weirdness meets a wonderful cinematic scope, and Tom Hiddleston is at his charismatic/enigmatic best. Thus far, it's very much the show that the MCU's greatest villain deserves. pic.twitter.com/3YZ8mMzevB — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 6, 2021

It looks like writer Michael Waldron’s previous experience on Rick and Morty has come in handy as well, with one critic writing, “The first is setup but together with ep.2., the show brings a little Rick and Morty style (and a new layer) to the MCU.

“Tom Hiddleston meets his match on screen with Owen Wilson’s Mobius and them on screen together is something we should hope lasts for several seasons.”

And describing the show as a “must watch” another critic praised the ambition on screen, writing, “WOW! #LOKI may just be the BEST series of the #MCU so far. With a charismatic performance from Tom Hiddleston, remarkably clever writing, and stunning visual craftsmanship brought together by sharp direction, it results in Marvel’s most ambitious project yet!”

WOW! #LOKI may just be the BEST series of the #MCU so far. With a charismatic performance from Tom Hiddleston, remarkably clever writing, and stunning visual craftsmanship brought together by sharp direction, it results in Marvel’s most ambitious project yet! A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/tcQsEYbKXJ — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) June 6, 2021

The early reviews will come as particularly good news for Waldron, who confessed in a recent interview that he was “terrified” he might have made the series too difficult for fans to follow.

Advertisement

“That was my biggest fear. It keeps me up at night,” he told Digital Spy. “We had to establish a logical foundational sci-fi reality for the show. It’s the TVA. They police time. That meant that we had to create rules, and build out what do they do? Why do they do it?”

Loki comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday 9th June, with new episodes every Wednesday thereafter. Want something else to watch? Visit our Sci-Fi and Fantasy pages or our full TV Guide.