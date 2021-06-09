Loki episode 1 ending twist: is the show’s villain Lady Loki?

Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief has found his way onto our screens once again, with Marvel’s Loki series debuting on Disney Plus to strong reviews – and teasing plenty more time-bending goodness to come.

Advertisement

The first episode confirmed Loki is gender fluid, a fact comic fans have known for some time. The revelation certainly seems like it’s paving the way for Lady Loki to officially enter the MCU, which has been heavily rumoured since pictures of actress Sophia Di Martino on set emerged.

Though Lady Loki did not make an appearance in the first episode, it is very possible that she is the Loki variant the TVA is chasing. But, considering the trouble the variant is causing, is it possible Lady Loki could be the series’ big bad?

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Should this be the case, it is likely the MCU’s Lady Loki will slightly differ from her comics counterpart. Ever since a 2014 storyline which redefined the character as a gender-fluid shapeshifter, Loki has hopped between his male and female forms in various comic appearances.

Of course, this is mostly speculation at this point. Di Martino was only officially confirmed as part of the Loki cast during a preview held last night (8th June) in London, when Hiddleston invited her on stage.

We still don’t know who she’ll be playing, but Hiddleston did say it was a character “who may be familiar” to fans and who has gone through the experience alongside him on “parallel tracks.” It certainly sounds like a different version of the same character to us.

“Well, it wouldn’t be Loki without a bit of unpredictability,” Hiddleston said during the preview event. “So I want to… it’s actually a relief for me. I have, for 18 months, been keeping a secret and I haven’t been allowed to talk about it at all. Finally, I can introduce you to someone. And this person I have worked alongside, and we have gone on this experience together on parallel tracks.

“And I’m so pleased I can finally bring this person out to say hello. This person is playing a character who may be familiar to you. Or so you might think. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the MCU, and to the stage, Sophia Di Martino.”

Di Martino didn’t offer much clarification, but she did speak about her reaction when she got the role, saying: “Well, I was nine months pregnant when they told me I had the job. So I was kind of like, ‘are you sure?’ And oh my, this is amazing. I was super excited obviously, and then quite quickly had to take a few deep breaths so I didn’t go into labour!”

She also said that Hiddleston is like “a Loki encyclopaedia on legs”, something co-star Owen Wilson already discussed when he revealed Hiddleston held Loki lectures on set.

For our verdict on the first episode of the series, read our Loki review.

Advertisement

Loki begins airing on Disney Plus from Wednesday 9th June – see our Loki release schedule for more information. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi hub.