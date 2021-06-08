Owen Wilson reveals the “Loki lectures” Tom Hiddleston gave on set of Disney Plus series
The Loki star would be walked through the MCU's history by Tom Hiddleston while filming the upcoming spin-off series.
Loki actor Owen Wilson has revealed that his co-star Tom Hiddleston would get him up to speed on all things Marvel whilst filming the spin-off series for Disney Plus.
In a featurette for Marvel Studios’ Loki, a brand new series focused on the Thor antihero, Wilson said Hiddleston would regularly explain the history of the MCU during shooting.
“Tom would take us through the world and the different movies,” he said. “We’d call them the ‘Loki lectures’.
“I ended up just sort of writing down some of the stuff he said and I think that even worked its way sometimes into dialogue,” Wilson added.
In the upcoming series, Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius, an agent at the Time Variance Authority who enlists Loki’s help in fixing the timeline after the God of Mischief stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.
Speaking in the featurette, Hiddleston said: “I was full of enthusiasm and passion and excitement,” while director Kate Herron added: “It was amazing because he just had this information in his head.”
Earlier this year, Wilson, who is best known for his roles in Marley & Me, Wedding Crashers and Wonder, told SiriusXM that Hiddleston spent “a couple of days” explaining the Marvel lore and showed him “clips from the other movies” to show how they fed into the story of Loki.
“Even in the ways sometimes that he would describe his character, it was useful for me because my character Mobius in Loki is kind of interviewing him at some points and so it kind of worked doing it that way,” he added.
The six-parter also introduces Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Resnalyer, a former Hunter for the TVA, as well as Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, a high ranking Hunter at the authority.
Loki begins streaming on Disney Plus on Wednesday 9th June at 8:00AM BST, with new episodes released weekly – see our Loki release schedule guide for more details. To watch, sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.
