Loki director dismisses fan theory about one Loki variant ahead of final episode

Loki director Kate Herron has dismissed claims that Hunter B-15 is secretly another Loki variant, after a now-deleted tweet stirred up suspicion over a potential plot twist.

Lovecraft Country star Wunmi Mosaku plays the ruthlessly effective TVA agent, who turned against the organisation after an enchantment by Sylvie showed her she used to have a different life.

We’re yet to see exactly what that involved but B-15 has stated that she was “happy” and burned bridges with her otherworldly employers when she helped Loki and Sylvie to expose the fraudulent Time-keepers.

In the lead up to the Loki season one finale, a Canada-based account linked to Marvel Studios tweeted four images with the caption: “Ladies and gentlemen… The Lokis.”

The post sparked discussion among fans as one of the characters pictured was Hunter B-15, with some quick to proclaim this an unintended leak of a revelation to come in this week’s Loki episode six.

That prompted Herron to step in and calm things down, quoting the mistaken tweet and saying: “I did not know this was #HunterB-15[‘s] past. Another twist!”

She added in a follow-up comment: “Also in case it isn’t clear I’m 100% joking”.

Also incase it isn’t clear I’m 100% joking — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) July 11, 2021

We last saw Hunter B-15 incarcerated in the Time Variance Authority headquarters after going rogue, with Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) briefly attempting to interrogate her to little success.

Fortunately, with Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) on his way back to the TVA after getting hold of a TemPad device, it’s possible the two could team up to bring the place down from the inside.

Hunter B-15 is not a character from the original Marvel comic books, so fans will be watching closely for clues about her fate in the Loki series finale.

Loki episode six will be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus from Wednesday 14th July. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

