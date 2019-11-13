Her scene ended up on the cutting room floor, but now we know exactly how it unfolds.

What happens in Katherine Langford's Avengers: Endgame scene?

Langford was set to appear towards the end of the film after Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) has his heroic final moment, wielding the powerful Infinity Gauntlet to destroy Thanos and his armies, but sacrificing his own life in the process.

Just as Thanos was sent to a mysterious realm inside the soul stone after using the gauntlet in Infinity War, where he saw a vision of a young Gamora, Stark was going to be sent to the same place to see his own daughter one last time.

The key difference being that Morgan Stark is actually older in this mysterious realm than she is in the present day, depicted as a teenager portrayed by Langford.

The two Starks have a brief conversation, with Tony asking her whether his risky gamble actually worked. She confirms to him that it did and that his sacrifice allowed her to go on living her life.

She goes on to comfort her father, who fears he made the wrong decision by leaving her, explaining how proud she is that he laid down his life so nobly for the greater good.

The two-minute scene closes out with Tony telling his daughter: "I love you, 3,000." Not a dry eye in the house.

Why was Katherine Langford cut from Avengers: Endgame?

In an interview on MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Endgame's co-director Joe Russo explained that the scene didn't quite work when placed in the middle of the film's packed finale.

He said: "We showed it to a test audience, and it was really confusing for them. The intention was that his future daughter — 'cause these are [Infinity] stones we’re dealing with, so it’s magic — his future daughter forgave him, and sort of gave him peace to go. And the idea felt resonant. But it was just too many ideas in an overly complicated movie.

His brother and co-director, Anthony Russo, added: “What we realised about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn’t ringing to us and resonating with us on an emotional level, which is why we moved away from it.”

The scene's release on Disney+ has shed fresh light on the decision to remove it from the final cut of Endgame, thanks to new commentary from Joe Russo.

“We felt it ground the movie to a halt and we felt he did something similar in the next sequence when he gives his own eulogy,” he said.

“What can happen in a film this big is you can have ending after ending after ending and it starts to feel like the movie’s never going to end. When you have too many [ending] sequences in a row, you can dilute the value of each one of them.”