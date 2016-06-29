There was a reason why Matt Smith, Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill had such great chemistry: because the trio were as good as friends behind the scenes as the Doctor, Amy and Rory were on-screen.

Advertisement

This doesn't seem to have changed either. And judging from the video Karen Gillan posted to her Instagram account, she still misses the good old days of clowning around on set – even if things were apparently super weird.