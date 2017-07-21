“Yes, Jodie! Yes! C’mon, woooo! We’ve got a female! It’s so exciting,” the actress, who played companion Amy Pond to Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor told Entertainment Weekly at Comic-con.

“I’m so excited to see what she does with it, I really am.”

Gillan went on to recount how blown away she was by the initial announcement last weekend, as well as her excitement at the new direction the first female Doctor could take the series in going forward.

More like this

“I was gasping,” Gillan said. “I was staring at my phone like woah – they’ve done it! They’ve really done it this time! And it just made me so happy.

“I think it’s really gonna rejuvenate the show as well. It’s gonna add this whole other layer. It’s gonna be cool.”

From the sounds of it, most fans couldn’t agree more.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas