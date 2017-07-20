While talking about female representation in such video games, Tennant quipped – "Doctor Who - another show with a strong female lead!" – and while he didn’t go into more detail about his feelings about the new Doctor, fans couldn’t help but love his classy response.

Tennant, who co-starred with Whittaker in ITV series Broadchurch, also went on to describe his Call of Duty videogame character Drostan Hynd – “He swears a lot. Full of bad language. I'm terribly shocked,” he told the crowd – and discussed the differences between voice and screen acting.

"You can't always know what you're doing but every session ends with screaming your lungs out!" he said of his new zombie-hunting role, adding that it was also significantly different to his recent voice-acting parts in series like Ducktales and Thunderbirds Are Go.

"The latter progress in a linear way, while in video games you just read chunks of lines randomly,” he said.

Tennant will return to San Diego Comic-con tomorrow for a Ducktales panel, where many fans will be hoping to get more out of him about Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor – but for now, she can rest easy that another of her predecessors has given his seal of approval. Doctor Phew!

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas