Former companion Freema Agyeman was also quick to celebrate, sharing Whittaker’s first scene and rejoicing at the decision to make a change.

And Pearl Mackie was also rather excited.

Noel Clarke summed up the feeling among the stars of the series perfectly in a single word: “Yay.”

Meanwhile Billie Piper – who had previously said it would be an “insult” to cast another man in the role – also kept things short and sweet with an emotional “YES” and a perfectly selected rose emoji.

Former companion Karen Gillan was also short and to the point with her message.

And Jenna Coleman completed the companion set on Monday.

While Alex Kingston discovered the news on stage while at a fan convention in the United States – and reacted in classic River Song fashion.

Mark Gatiss too celebrated the "new dawn" of Doctor Who.

While John Barroman congratulated new showrunner Chris Chibnall, saying that "history is made with bold moves".

We don't know about you, but we think they're pretty happy - except maybe Matt Lucas, who had an unusual complaint...

Absolutely furious. Can't believe they've cast a human to play the Doctor. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) July 16, 2017

Oh well - you can't please everybody.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas