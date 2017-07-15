Alex Kingston’s reaction to a female Doctor Who was SO River Song
The actress found out the news onstage at a convention
This afternoon, the world found out the identity of Peter Capaldi’s successor in Doctor Who – Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker, who will become the first woman in the role when she takes over this Christmas.
But while most of us found out the news by watching BBC1’s Wimbledon coverage, series star Alex Kingston (who plays the Doctor’s wife River Song in recent years of the drama) discovered the casting while onstage at an American convention called Raleigh supercon – and her reaction was both absolutely priceless and completely in character.
“Jodie Whittaker? Oh my goodness!” the actress told the crowd, after making joke kissing noises. “God, I’m always the damn cradlesnatcher!
“Oh, that’s lovely. She’s a really great actress. She’s fantastic. Oh my God that’s so exciting! Ohhhh! How fabulous.
Peter Capaldi on new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker: “She’s going to be a fantastic Doctor”
More like this
Doctor Who: Did we all miss clues to the first female Doctor?
Jodie Whittaker used a codename to keep her Doctor Who casting a secret
“Well, we’ve all discovered that together,” she concluded. “That’s marvellous.”
We’re calling it now – the first meeting between the 13th Doctor and River is going to be legendary.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas