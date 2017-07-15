This afternoon, the world found out the identity of Peter Capaldi’s successor in Doctor Who – Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker, who will become the first woman in the role when she takes over this Christmas.

But while most of us found out the news by watching BBC1’s Wimbledon coverage, series star Alex Kingston (who plays the Doctor’s wife River Song in recent years of the drama) discovered the casting while onstage at an American convention called Raleigh supercon – and her reaction was both absolutely priceless and completely in character.