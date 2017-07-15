Peter Capaldi on new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker: “She’s going to be a fantastic Doctor”
The Twelfth Doctor has passed on his blessing to his successor
The next occupant of the Tardis has been revealed – Jodie Whittaker, who will take over the role of time-travelling hero the Doctor in Doctor Who’s Christmas episode this December.
And now incumbent Doctor Peter Capaldi has given his blessing to the actress, praising her “great individuality and charm” in a special statement showing his support for the first female version of the Time Lord.
“Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker’s work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm,” he said in a special statement.
“She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part. She’s going to be a fantastic Doctor.”
We’re sure the fans can’t wait to see her in action for themselves.
