13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker: “I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender”
The new Doctor Who star hopes fans will embrace the show’s “exciting change”
Doctor Who’s new leading lady Jodie Whittaker wants to assure fans of the beloved sci-fi series that there’s nothing to fear when she takes over the Tardis as the first female Doctor
“I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender,” said Whittaker. "Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.”
The actress, best known to UK TV viewers as Danny Latimer’s mum, Beth, from Chris Chibnall’s Broadchurch – which also stared Tenth Doctor David Tennant – said she didn’t need any convincing when it came to the role.
“There was no persuasion needed. If you need to be persuaded to do this part, you’re not right for this part, and the part isn’t right for you. I also think, for anyone taking this on, you have to want to fight for it, which I certainly had to do. I know there will have been some phenomenal actors who threw their hats in the ring.”
She's particularly pleased to become the first female Doctor and mark such a milestone in Doctor Who history.
"It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible."