The actress, best known to UK TV viewers as Danny Latimer’s mum, Beth, from Chris Chibnall’s Broadchurch – which also stared Tenth Doctor David Tennant – said she didn’t need any convincing when it came to the role.

“There was no persuasion needed. If you need to be persuaded to do this part, you’re not right for this part, and the part isn’t right for you. I also think, for anyone taking this on, you have to want to fight for it, which I certainly had to do. I know there will have been some phenomenal actors who threw their hats in the ring.”

She's particularly pleased to become the first female Doctor and mark such a milestone in Doctor Who history.

"It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible."