Jodie Whittaker used a codename to keep her Doctor Who casting a secret
The actress had to keep her Time Lord role under wraps - even at home!
Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who casting was such a big secret that the actress had to use a codename when discussing the role with her agent.
"I’ve told a lot of lies! I’ve embroiled myself in a whole world of lies which is going to come back at me when this is announced!" said Whittaker, who will take over from Peter Capaldi in the Tardis.
So, when she did want to talk about, what did Whittaker refer to the role as?
"In my home, and with my agent, it was The Clooney", she reveals. "Because to me and my husband, George is an iconic guy. And we thought: what’s a really famous iconic name? It was just fitting."
Especially given the fact he played a famous doctor too, eh? The ER isn't miles away from the Tardis.
The actress is very excited to become the first female Doctor in the show's history and has assured fans they have nothing to fear.
"This is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one”, she said.
