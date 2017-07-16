Watch new Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker in her special announcement video
The first female Doctor will take over the role this Christmas
Published: Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 3:29 pm
We waited and waited, and now we know – Jodie Whittaker is Doctor Who’s new Time lady, with the actor set to take over the role of the Doctor this Christmas.
And now fans can watch the special video announcement that heralded the new Doctor’s casting after the men’s Wimbledon final this afternoon, which was made available online after its broadcast on BBC1.
But we’d better enjoy watching this while we can – we’re betting this footage will be one of the only times we see the 13th Doctor before their proper debut this December, so expect another long drought before any Tardis action for this particular Time Lord.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas
