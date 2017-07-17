That’s what Whittaker is hoping for. When asked if any Doctor Who stars have given her advice after the casting was announced yesterday, Whittaker said: “I’m certainly expecting a couple of calls – I’ve got a couple of mates [on the show]. I’m mates with a companion [Broadchurch's Arthur Darvill], I’m mates with a trio of Doctors.

“I know Matt Smith, Chris Eccleston and obviously David Tennant [from Broadchurch]. Oh! And let’s throw in David Bradley [also from Broadchurch]! Four Doctors! So I’m hoping I get some calls of advice.”

And while we're sure the former Doctors will be happy to impart their top Time Lord tips to Whittaker, we’re just left wondering when they’ll call from. Remember, as Clara found out in Capaldi's first episode, the Doc's got a habit of ringing out of his time...

Whittaker also said that she was delighted to become the first female Doctor and mark such a milestone in the sci-fi show’s history. "It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible."

Doctor Who will return on BBC1 this Christmas

