It's time to search the Tardis databank...

Who is Jodie Whittaker?

New Doctor Jodie - who'll play the FIRST EVER female Doctor - is best known as Danny Latimer's mum, Beth Latimer, from Chris Chibnall's hit ITV series Broadchurch.

More like this

The 35-year-old actress trained at London's Guildhall School of Music and Drama and made her professional debut in The Storm at Shakespeare's Globe in 2005.

Where have I seen Jodie before?

Whittaker’s no stranger to TV screens, having popped up in the likes of Return to Cranford, The Assets, The Smoke and Black Mirror. She made her big screen debut in 2006 film Venus, and also appeared in the St Trinian’s films, One Day and Good Vibrations to name but a few.

As we mentioned, she's best known for playing Beth Latimer, mum to murdered Danny Latimer, in Chris Chibnall's last big drama series, Broadchurch. She starred opposite Tenth Doctor David Tennant in the series, so we're guessing she'll have no trouble calling him up for some top Time Lord tips!

Advertisement

And she’s also due to play ANOTHER doctor, when she leads the cast of new BBC1 thriller Trust Me, too.