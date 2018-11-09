The heart-wrenching story centres around a man and woman who reminisce on their life together on a utopian Earth while they are trapped in the vast void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left to survive.

Before they join forces for Hold Back the Stars, Boyega will be reprising his role as Finn in Star Wars Episode IX, and is part of the voice cast in BBC1’s Watership Down, which will air at Christmas.

Advertisement

Wright, meanwhile, will be back as Shuri in the Black Panther sequel and recently wrapped the new Avengers movie which will land in 2019.