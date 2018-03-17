The final movie in the sequel trilogy, directed by The Force Awakens' JJ Abrams, is set to start shooting this summer.

Appearing on The One Show, the 25-year-old said: "I don't know a thing, but I know I start filming in July. They're prepping and planning. JJ has a script, but I just haven't read it yet."

John did say that despite immense secrecy around the scripts, he does sometimes "get to bring it back home".

John Boyega in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)

That's not a bag you'd want to lose on the train.

Meanwhile Domnhall Gleeson, who plays First Order senior Officer General Hux, recently told RadioTimes.com that Episode IX will go in “unexpected” directions.

“What was brilliant [about The Last Jedi] was that it was unexpected,” Domnhall said. “And I’ve got a feeling that what JJ does may also be unexpected.

“I wasn’t expecting [Hux’s comedy] to be the way it went in VIII, at all. It really surprised me. And I’d say rather than played for laughs, it was written for laughs. We did it with an eye on the comic elements of it.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is due to be released in cinemas on 20th December 2019.