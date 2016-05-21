Jenna Coleman shares snap as filming wraps on ITV's Victoria
The former Doctor Who companion finished filming as Queen Victoria in the new ITV period drama yesterday
Jenna Coleman has shared a final snap from the set of ITV's Victoria. The former Doctor Who companion has been recording scenes for the upcoming period drama for the last few months, but filming wrapped yesterday.
Coleman celebrated by posting a sweet image of herself smiling behind the scenes, with the words: "That is a wrap."
The show's official Twitter feed also shared an image of Coleman and her co-star Tom Hughes, who plays Prince Albert. And one of a pup sitting on Coleman's royal throne.
Victoria is set to follow the British monarch's early reign as well as her courtship and marriage to Prince Albert. The eight-part series also stars Eve Myles, Rufus Sewell, Tommy Knight and Peter Firth.
Victoria is set to air on ITV later this year