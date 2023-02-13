Flying cars, dog-walking robots and jet packs are just some of the jaw-dropping – and very useful – gadgets on display, but salesman Jack Billings ( The Morning Show 's Billy Crudup) isn't stopping there.

Hello Tomorrow explores what might have happened if the whimsical technological advancements imagined by sci-fi writers in the 1950s and '60s actually came into being.

He sees a money-spinning opportunity in selling timeshares for luxurious properties on the moon, insisting that lunar travel is the next step in mankind's development.

However, as the teaser goes on to suggest, this might be little more than a pipe-dream and could land our charismatic entrepreneur in some serious trouble.

Here's everything you need to know about Hello Tomorrow, the latest sci-fi drama to land on Apple TV+.

Billy Crudup stars in Hello Tomorrow Apple TV+

CONFIRMED: Hello Tomorrow premieres its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th February 2023, with the series then shifting to a weekly schedule.

Hello Tomorrow season 1 consists of 10 episodes in total, each clocking in at approximately 30 minutes, with the finale due to appear on the streaming service on Friday 7th April 2023.

Hello Tomorrow cast

Billy Crudup (Justice League) leads the Hello Tomorrow cast as travelling salesman Jack Billings, who finds himself in hot water after pushing his business into a growing market: timeshares on the moon!

Hank Azaria (The Simpsons) stars as fellow salesman Eddie Stedman, with Haneefah Wood (Murderville) as his wife, Shirley, who is just as keen to make a mint from this tantalising new opportunity.

Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard), Nicholas Podany (Archive 81) and Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy) also star Myrtle, Joey and Herb respectively, whose lives are seriously impacted by Jack's dodgy dealings.

Rounding out the cast are Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone) as Barbara Billings, Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession) as Elle, Michael Paul Chan (The Resident) as Walt, and Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death) as Lester Costopolous.

What is Hello Tomorrow about?

Alison Pill stars in Hello Tomorrow Apple TV+

The official synopsis, courtesy of Apple, reads: "Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centres around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares.

"Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalises his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him."

Hello Tomorrow trailer

The trailer for Hello Tomorrow dropped in January 2023, showcasing the whimsical inventions of this seemingly idyllic alternate history – but of course, trouble is stirring underneath. Watch now:

Hello Tomorrow! is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 17th February 2023 – get Apple TV+ now with a free 7-day trial.

