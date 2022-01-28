The comedy series relies heavily on improvisation, and sees a gang of celebrities try to solve different cases.

BBC Three's Murder in Successville is getting an American remake in the form of Murderville, coming very soon to Netflix .

Will Arnett stars as detective Terry Seattle and welcomes a variety of star-studded names including Ken Jeong, Sharon Stone and many more to solve some very unusual cases - all without a water-tight script.

Sound interesting? Make sure to check out the Murderville trailer below - which trust us, will have you giggling.

Read on to find out more about Netflix's new comedy series, Murderville.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Murderville release date

Confirmed: Murderville will land on Netflix worldwide on 3rd February.

There are six episodes in the series, and at the time of writing, it hasn't currently been renewed for a second season.

Murderville trailer

The Murderville trailer has now been released by Netflix - and trust us, it's a funny watch.

Check out the likes of Sharon Stone, Conan O'Brien and many more trying their best not to crack up as Will Arnett tests their improvisation skills.

Murderville cast

Will Arnett plays Terry Seattle, a detective who has to solve various murders with the help of some celebrities. He's best known for his role on Arrested Development as Gob Bluth. He's also the voice of Batman in The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Movie. Outside of that, Arnett has also provided the voice of BoJack Horseman in the eponymous series.

Arnett welcomes a different celebrity to the show each episode to help him solve the unusual cases. Conan O'Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone and Ken Jeong all appear across the six episodes.

Lilan Bowden, Haneefah Wood and Philip Smithey appear as regulars throughout all six episodes.

Will Arnett and Ken Jeong in Murderville (Netflix)

Murderville plot

Murderville flips every police procedural on its head, mainly due to its comedy slant.

Each episode sees a different celebrity join to solve a new case - the catch is, they don't know the script, and are starring opposite Will Arnett who is desperate to trip them up.

According to the synopsis for Murderville, "eccentric detective Terry Seattle teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders in this improvisational crime comedy".

Advertisement

The series is based on BBC Three sitcom, Murder in Successville, which aired between May 2015 and May 2017. Tom Davis was the lead detective who welcomed a range of different celebrities from across the entertainment industry to try and solve the case. Deborah Meaden, Chris Kamara, Emma Bunton, Richard Osman and Lorraine Kelly all signed up for a starring role.