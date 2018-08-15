Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman spoke of Peck's "daunting responsibility" in a statement: "Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek.

“The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion.

“We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion and yearning.

“Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family."

Peck also shared a photo of himself with the family of the late Leonard Nimoy doing the Vulcan salute.

Peck’s TV credits include I Ship It, Madam Secretary, Gossip Girl, 10 Things I Hate About You and That ’70s Show.

Star Trek: Discovery is set to return for series two in early 2019 on Netflix in the UK