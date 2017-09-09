Earlier this summer creator David X. Cohen teased that the show would return, albeit in a different form, and it turns out he was telling the truth. When Fry,Leela, Bender and co make their comeback later this month they’ll do so in a new audio episode on Nerdist’s podcast.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the new episode will see Fry, Bender, Leela, Professor Farnsworth, Zoidberg, Amy, and Hermes hopping back aboard the Planet Express ship and heading off to a planet called Junkleon 7. Of course it's not exactly plain space sailing for the gang, who'll run into a new villain along the way.

Enter Klaxxon, “a nefarious life form composed entirely of soundwaves from 21st-century podcasts”. He'll be causing all manner of trouble and it'll be up to Fry and co. to save Earth.

More like this

Shut up and take our money - we're SO in.

Advertisement

The episode ties into the launch of new mobile app, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, a game which features brand new jokes, stories and scenes. Oh, and if you're playing the game you'll be able to unlock clips from the new episode, which debuts on the Nerdist Podcast on September 14th.