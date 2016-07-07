"I play a very eccentric character in a couple of those episodes," Kingston revealed at Supercon in Miami this week. "It was so funny for them to sort of reboot it again. Alexis...she's all grown up. She's got a baby. I remember when she was so young."

The actress went on to talk about the new scenes she's filmed. But she's keeping frustratingly tight-lipped about exactly who she'll play and how she'll fit into the world of Stars Hollow.

"It was great," she said, adding: "We were on location, which was nice. But that's all I'm going to say."

More like this

She has some history with the fan favourite. Kingston told the audience that when she was starring ER she was up close and personal with Gilmore Girls, who filmed in the same Warner Bros lot as the medical drama.

Advertisement

Doctor Who + Gilmore Girls = some very excited telly fans.