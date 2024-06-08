Of course, any new friend of the Doctor's must be shown inside the TARDIS for the traditional "it's bigger on the inside!" moment – but one thing was a little different with Rogue.

As the Doctor walks into the TARDIS, he sings a line from the song Pure Imagination, first sang by Gene Wilder, who played Willy Wonka in the iconic 1971 film.

But why? Well, it could have a little something to do with a text Gatwa sent his agents before he landed the role of the Doctor. He's shared that, before he ever opened the TARDIS doors, he told his agents over Whatsapp: "I'd love to play either Willy Wonka or Doctor Who."

More like this

He followed it up with: "In case either of you have a magic wand," adding: "What an out of the blue statement haha. But just thought I'd let you know today's ponderings... or a character like either, you know?"

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Jonathan Groff as Rogue in Doctor Who. BBC

Of course, Gatwa's dream came true and he landed the role of the Fifteenth Doctor after what sounded to be an electric audition. But it seems that the powers that be at Doctor Who wanted to make one more dream of Gatwa's come true, adding that Willy Wonka reference to the latest episode.

We're nearing the end of Gatwa's first season as the Doctor with the two-part finale to season 14 still to come.

While it's not been confirmed just how long he'll be staying on as the Doctor, he's made it clear that he wants to keep going for some time, telling RadioTimes.com: "I’ll be around for a while. You’re not getting rid of me yet."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who continues on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.