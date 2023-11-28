The first-look images for new instalment Wild Blue Yonder only add to the mystery surrounding the special, which sees the duo (pictured in the episode above) land on what appears to be an abandoned spacecraft.

The Doctor (David Tennant) in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Further images show the Doctor navigating the site bathed in green neon, and then manipulating a series of mysterious tubes in a blue-lit room.

We're certainly getting the "weird" vibes Davies was talking about, even if we're not entirely certain at this stage what it is the Doctor and Donna are up against this time around.

The Doctor (David Tennant) in Doctor Who. Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The pair reunited in last week's episode more than a decade after their last appearance together on screen. Their quest to stop Beep the Meep led to Donna's memories being restored, and it appears the pair are as close as ever in next week's instalment.

Doctor Who fans praised the episode, with many crediting the chemistry between Tennant and Noble as the Doctor and Donna for its success.

The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

It sounds like Wild Blue Yonder will put their newly restored bond to the test, however, as the trailer shows them facing an unknown problem that has them both quite rattled.

At one point, they appear to be separated in the creepy landing site and call out to each other.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The episode is also expected to set the scene for the pair's third and final anniversary special, The Giggle, which will bring back iconic villain The Toymaker, played by How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris.

The Giggle is also expected to feature the Doctor's regeneration, with Ncuti Gatwa set to take over ahead of the series for the Christmas Day special.

Read more:

Doctor Who's second anniversary special Wild Blue Yonder airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 2nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.