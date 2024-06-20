In the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, it is revealed that The Legend of Ruby Sunday was originally written under the working title Chrysalis, and would have started with the Doctor and Ruby finding a version of Twist as a nanny in Pennsylvania in 1946.

She would have been seen pushing a pram through a park past Albert Einstein and Paul Robeson, at which point the Doctor would note: "Everywhere we go. The same woman. Everywhere in time and space. And right now she’s human…"

In the scene, the Doctor would have notably ignored Einstein and Robeson, and instead focused on Twist's character.

More like this

Next, they would have met her as a blue-skinned waitress in an alien diner, followed by a human astronaut, venturing outside her space rocket on the surface of an alien world.

Read more:

That scene would have seen the return of the Zarbi from classic story The Web Planet, with Twist's astronaut addressing a crowd of them, saying: "I bring greetings to the Zarbi of Vortis. Greetings from the Earth Imperium of the Emperor Horatio!"

While we didn't get to see this sequence, the intro the The Legend of Ruby Sunday did include some additional characters played by Twist, as part of a reel of images the Doctor showed to the UNIT team.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The final episode of the season, Empire of Death, will air on Saturday 22nd June, with the synopsis teasing: "The Doctor has lost, his ageless enemy reigns supreme, and a shadow is falling over creation. Nothing can stop the devastation... except, perhaps, one woman."

The latest issue of Doctor Who magazine is out now.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 22nd June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.