Questions have been floating around the latter particularly, following an eyebrow-raising line at the end of last year's Christmas special (The Church on Ruby Road), in which she appeared to break the fourth wall.

At the end of that adventure, as The Doctor and Ruby disappeared in the former's legendary ship, she asked viewers: "Never seen a TARDIS before?"

That naturally invites all kinds of theories about how exactly Mrs Flood is such a TARDIS expert – and is she a friend or foe to our intrepid heroes?

More like this

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Davies suggested the latter in an image (see above) from The Legend of Ruby Sunday posted to his personal Instagram, teasing that viewers will soon know more about the nosey neighbour's intentions.

He wrote: "Mrs Flood? In Cherry Sunday’s bedroom? But… what, why, how?! LEAVE HER ALONE!! This weekend: DOCTOR WHO: THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY.

"First of a two-part finale in which truths are told, secrets are revealed, and horror is unleashed…"

The screenwriter – a lover of soaps, whose credits include Coronation Street and Crossroads dramatisation Nolly – described Wynter and Dobson as "two lions of EastEnders".

Dobson played Angie Watts on the BBC soap in the 1980s, while Wynter currently appears as Yolande Trueman; a role that she originated in 2003.

Davies added: "Let battle begin!"

Susan Twist as Susan Triad in The Legend of Ruby Sunday episode of Doctor Who. BBC

In addition to expanding on the Mrs Flood mystery, Doctor Who's two-part finale is expected to provide answers to the mysterious character played by Susan Twist, who has appeared in various roles across the latest season.

In The Legend of Ruby Sunday, she is confirmed to be playing Susan Triad, the boss of a big tech company, which is set to be her most prominent role in the series to date.

Davies has previously said that the season finale, Empire of Death, is worth staying up until midnight for, with select cinemas across the country playing the last two episodes on the big screen on Friday night.

Doctor Who continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.