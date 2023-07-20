The screwdriver features a rotating head and has a top that opens up, much like the Eleventh Doctor's, but it glows blue like the Tenth Doctor's did.

Now, fans wanting to get their hands on their own version of the device can do so, with pre-orders open right here now.

The version available to pre-order from Character Toys features light and sound effects, as well as an extending and opening emitter.

Character Toys has noted that there have been some difficulties with their website as fans try to purchase the sonic screwdriver, and have said they were working to get the site back up and running "as quickly as possible".

Fans will get to see the screwdriver in action when Tennant returns to his role as the Doctor later this year, after having previously made an appearance at the end of The Power of the Doctor.

He will reunite with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble for three specials to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor for a Christmas special.

Tennant recently teased that fans might expect to see some changes between his Tenth incarnation and the Fourteenth, telling Doctor Who Magazine: "The Doctor's been three different people in the meantime, so I’m not necessarily the same version of the Doctor that I was before.

"I’m not the Tenth Doctor now, I’m the Fourteenth. Well, strictly speaking we don’t know what the actual number is anymore, do we?"

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

