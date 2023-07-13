Once there, she discovers who it was that sent the text, waiting for her, to which she exclaims: "That's impossible!"

It's Nyssa! The pair embrace and Nyssa reveals that she was looking for Tegan, having "hitched a ride" in the TARDIS from Terminus, where the pair last saw one another.

You can watch the full clip right here now:

In the clip, as the pair get reacquainted, Nyssa tells Tegan the Doctor wants to see her, to which she asks: "Which one? Scarf or celery, or woman?"

The duo reminisce about the past, with Nyssa saying she's missed their interactions and Tegan saying she wishes she'd realised how lucky she was.

Tegan enters the TARDIS for the prospect of a second chance, but finds herself in the dark, having been tricked by the Mara!

The Mara tempts her with her deepest desires, before the trailer begins. Following the trailer, Tegan wakes up having seemingly defeated it, and warns the Mara that it will never get the better of her, and will forever remain trapped in the Dark Places of the Inside.

However, at the end of the clip, an ominous cracking can be heard, with the Mara attempting to break out of the mirror...

Writer of the short clip, McTighe, has previously written episodes of the long-running sci-fi series for the Thirteenth Doctor, Kerblam! and Praxeus.

Nyssa was last seen on screen during the 30th anniversary special Dimensions in Time, while her last regular appearance was in Terminus in 1983, when she said an emotional goodbye to the Fourth Doctor and Tegan.

