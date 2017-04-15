Doctor Who series 10: Steven Moffat's episode guide
The Doctor Who showrunner gives Radio Times an exclusive preview of the upcoming series
Doctor Who series 10 begins this Saturday 15 April at 7.20pm on BBC1.
Here, showrunner Steven Moffat gives his exclusive preview of every episode in the new season – and what we can expect from Peter Capaldi's final series as the Doctor...
Episode 1: The Pilot
Written by Steven Moffat, directed by Lawrence Gough
“What’s the one thing you never see when you look at your reflection?”
Meet Bill Potts. She works at St Luke’s University, serving chips to students, and nothing ever, ever happens. Then, one day, she finds there’s another world beneath the one she knows. A familiar face in a pool of water, and a love that is over before it can begin, will change her life for ever – because this is the day Bill meets the Doctor.
