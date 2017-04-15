Episode 1: The Pilot

Written by Steven Moffat, directed by Lawrence Gough

“What’s the one thing you never see when you look at your reflection?”

Meet Bill Potts. She works at St Luke’s University, serving chips to students, and nothing ever, ever happens. Then, one day, she finds there’s another world beneath the one she knows. A familiar face in a pool of water, and a love that is over before it can begin, will change her life for ever – because this is the day Bill meets the Doctor.

