"It's coming... it's sensational," he said, when asked what he could say about the upcoming season.

"There are a lot of scares, there's a planet in the far future that's absolutely terrifying, there's a trip to Miami, it's very, very, very good, and it's coming sooner than you think."

It's difficult to tell exactly when that might mean, but fans will no doubt be reassured that the new season is clearly not far in the future.

As things stand, we're expecting it to arrive in May 2025, with Davies previously having made reference to that release window in The Big Issue, saying: "If I sound a bit hyper, it's because I just this morning delivered a Doctor Who script that will be on air in May 2025."

Given his new comments, it's possible that the launch date could be even earlier – we'll be keeping abreast of all the latest developments.

Of course, the next run will reunite fans with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, while he will be joined by a brand new companion - Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu.

Millie Gibson will also be back as Ruby Sunday, even after that tearful farewell, with the three actors forming a TARDIS trio.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

