The release reveals that Doctor Who "was a top 5 series on Disney+ globally every week it aired".

It also cites the series as "one of the most watched programmes on [BBC] iPlayer and , as well as being the BBC’s top drama for under 35’s this year".

Doctor Who's 14th season has seen a shift in viewing habits, with traditional overnight ratings appearing lower than previous years but consolidated figures showing a more positive trend. The BBC has defended the show's performance, citing its strong appeal among younger audiences and its success on BBC iPlayer.

"It's not doing that well in the ratings, but it is doing phenomenally well with the younger audience that we wanted," showrunner Russell T Davies said in June last year.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday on Doctor Who James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The season saw the long-running sci-fi series adopt a new release model, with episodes dropping on iPlayer at midnight before their BBC One broadcast.

Davies has also defended the release model, arguing that it aligns with modern viewing habits. He described the midnight iPlayer release as the "future" of television, allowing audiences to watch at their convenience.

There will, however, be a shift for the upcoming season, which will debut new episodes on iPlayer at the later time of 8am.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While the BBC remains committed to Doctor Who, the show’s future is partially tied to its partnership with Disney Plus, which provides international distribution and financial backing – and speculation over whether Disney will continue its involvement has raised questions about the show's long-term sustainability.

Despite this uncertainty, Davies has already begun writing season 16 – with a final decision on a renewal set to be made after season 15 has aired.

Doctor Who season 15 will see Ncuti Gatwa reprise his role as the Fifteenth Doctor. He’ll be joined by Varada Sethu as his new companion, Belinda Chandra, while Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday will also return, continuing her story after finding her biological family.

A star-studded guest lineup has been announced, including Alan Cumming as Mr Ring-a-Ding, an animated character wreaking havoc in a 1952-set episode, while other guest stars include Christopher Chung and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Read more:

Doctor Who will return on 12th April on BBC One, iPlayer and Disney Plus.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.