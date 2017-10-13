Doctor Who fans round the world will be keen to get their hands on the script, but it will likely cost them a pretty penny. Plus, as Shatner confirmed in a later tweet, the highest bidder will have to wait until AFTER Christmas to claim their prize, so as to avoid the potential leak of spoilers.

Shatner's charity horse show has been running each year since 1990. While all proceeds of the event were initially donated to a therapeutic riding group for handicapped children known as Ahead with Horses, it has since expanded to incorporate a number of different charities, including Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Pets for Vets and the Blind Children's Center.

So, the good news is, whatever mammoth sum this ends up selling for, it'll go to a worthy cause.

However, most of us will have to wait it out until Christmas day to find out what happens in the new episode.

The Doctor Who Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day 2017