Doctor Who nominated for best fantasy series at Saturn Awards 2022

The hit sci-fi series received a nod in the Best Fantasy Television Series category, and is up against DC’s Stargirl, CBS series Ghosts, NBC’s La Brea, Netflix’s Riverdale and STARZ’s Shining Vale in the upcoming annual awards event, which honours the best Hollywood genre projects.

Doctor Who continues to get the recognition it deserves, as it’s among the nominees for the Saturn Awards 2022.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, which organises the event, announced the nominations on Friday (12th August), revealing that the winners will be live streamed in a ceremony on 25th October.

The Batman leads the pack with 12 nominations, featuring in categories including Best Superhero Film and Best Actress in a Film for Zoe Kravitz. The Catwoman actress is up against Keke Palmer in Nope and Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Yaz (Mandip Gill) and the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils BBC Studios/James Pardon

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is close behind with nods in 10 categories including Best Thriller Film, Best Direction (del Toro), and Writing (del Toro and Kim Morgan).

Marvel Studios also dominates the nominations, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder all up for Best Superhero Film, while Disney Plus shows Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel all received nods across the streaming categories.

Lucasfilm and Disney’s Star Wars franchise received 10 nominations overall, while directing duo Daniels' absurdist multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once and Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror movie Nope also received recognition, with seven nods apiece.

In the TV categories, AMC’s Better Call Saul leads with seven nominations, followed by Netflix’s Stranger Things, Apple TV Plus’s Severance, AMC’s The Walking Dead and the CW’s Superman & Lois, with all landed six nominations each.

