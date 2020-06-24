What makes a perfect Dalek? How narrow is the margin of error when it comes to the dimensions? And how does this fresh new take on the rusty "Recon" Dalek even fit into Doctor Who canon anyway?

Plus, we take a look at what this could all mean for upcoming festive episode Revolution of the Daleks, ask whether we’re about to see another Dalek civil war and weigh up the evidence of the last big Who leak, which appeared to see a deadly battle break out between Daleks old and new…

You can listen to the full podcast – also featuring some very off-kilter Dalek impressions – above, and for more coverage of the leaked redesign, click here to see the leaked Dalek and read here why it creates a Doctor Who plot hole.

More like this

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out last week’s podcast about Father’s Day, or delve back (and forward) into the lives of the Tenth Doctor and River with the latest news from Big Finish.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide